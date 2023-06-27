Sue Ottman Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

June 25, 1943-June 25, 2023

Sue Ottman, 80, of Cassopolis, Michigan, formerly of Buncombe, Illinois, died peacefully late in the evening of her 80th birthday, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the home surrounded by her loving family.

Her life began June 25, 1943, in Tyronza, Arkansas, the fourth of eight children born to Thomas and Eunice Smithson. She married Alvin Lewis “Skip” Ottman Nov. 6, 1961, in Goshen, Indiana.

Sue did a lot of baking. She could sit on a river bed all day long to fish. Sue loved bingo. She watched Jimmy Swagart every day. Sue lived her life with an unconditional grace totally dependent on God. She was loving and forgiving toward everyone.

Sue will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Skip Ottman; one daughter, Marita (Kenneth) Milam; one son, Ricky (Deborah) Ottman, Sr; ten grandchildren, Randy (Nicole) Akins, Rachel (Danny) Summerville, Gary Joe (Destiny) Akins, Virginia Sue (Brett) Martynowicz, Talina Marie (Austin) Marten, Ricky (Leah) Ottman, Jr, Betsy (Justin) King, Holly Christine Ottman, Paige (Lance) Butcher, Todd (Becky Davies) Vaughn; several great grandchildren;

one sister, Linda (Lloyd) Holder; two brothers, Thomas Smithson, Randy (Phyllis) Smithson; one sister-in-law, Gloria Smithson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Stacey LeAnne Vaughn; one son, Donald Neil Ottman, one sister, Marie Griffis; and three brothers, Neil Smithson, Don Smithson, and Glen Smithson.

Family and friends will gather to honor the life of Sue Ottman Thursday, June 29, 2023, from

6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Funeral services will be held on a date and at a time to be determined in Gilead Church, 4385 Gilead Church Road, Simpson, Illinois followed by burial in Gilead Cemetery. Illinois funeral services have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna, Illinois (baileyfh.com).

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com