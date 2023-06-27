Jeanne Hand Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

May 30, 1950-June 14, 2023

Jeanne M. Hand, a loving, gentle, and creative soul, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 14, 2023, in Niles, Michigan. Born on May 30, 1950, in Springfield, Illinois, Jeanne touched the lives of many with her kindness and artistic talents.

Jeanne grew up in a large and loving family, the daughter of John and Marie (Drennan) Conlee and grew up with and survived by her siblings Jim Conlee of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, John Conlee of Mishawaka, Joe Conlee of Florida, Jay (Michaeleen) Conlee of Michigan, Jackie Saff of Mishawaka, Judy (Eric) Gustafson of South Bend, Jill Parmelee of South Bend, and Joan Conlee of Mishawaka. She is also survived by her devoted husband, Jeffrey Hand of Niles, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who will cherish her memory.

A proud graduate of Central High School in South Bend, Jeanne went on to work in food management at Red Lobster in Mishawaka, Indiana. Her dedication and hard work ethic were admired by her colleagues and friends. Jeanne also found fulfillment in her role as a caregiver to several people, demonstrating her compassionate and empathetic nature.

Jeanne’s creative spirit shone through her passion for crafting. She found joy in making jewelry, knitting, sewing, and creating greeting cards for her loved ones. Her artistic talents were a reflection of the beauty and warmth she carried within her heart. Jeanne’s creativity was a gift she generously shared with those around her, and it will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne’s memory to Spondylitis Association of America, 16430 Ventura Blvd. Suite 300, Encino, CA 91436.

A service to celebrate Jeanne’s life will be held at a later time.

Memories of Jeanne may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Jeanne’s family is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Rest in peace, Jeanne. Your legacy of love, gentleness, and creativity will forever be remembered and cherished by your family, friends, and the community.