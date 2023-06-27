Frances Klees Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

April 28, 1927-June 12, 2023

Frances Irene Klees, 96 Lewisburg, KY formerly of Dowagiac, Michigan passed peacefully on June 12, 2023.

She was born in Decatur, Michigan to the late Joseph and Anna Husczak Gratkowski and the wife of the late Kenneth Klees. She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Andrew Kane, three brothers and four sisters. Frances was a member of Pokagon United Methodist Church. She was an Insurance Agent.

Her survivors include her daughter, Nancy Sabo (John); four grandchildren, Angie Hodskins (Bart), Jennifer Garber (Dave), Clint Fairleigh and Andrea Bainbridge (Benn); two great grandchildren, Jonathan Kane and Joseph Angon; three great great grandchildren, Olivia, Finley, and Vivienne Kane.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2023, at Pokagon Bible Church.

Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Kentucky were in charge of the cremation services.