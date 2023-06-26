Betty L. Jaffee Published 4:59 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

Feb. 12, 1923-June 24, 2024

Betty L. Jaffee, 100, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Laurels of Galesburg.

Per Betty’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and her family will honor her privately. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com

Betty was born Feb. 12, 1923, in Niles, to Raymond and Ida (Henning) Carnes. She graduated from Niles High School in 1941. Betty was a Registered Nurse and worked for the Osteopathic Hospital in South Bend for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, and loved knitting and puzzle books. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Betty is survived by her children, Judy (Tony) Dallaguarda, Janet Andrews and John Jaffee; 5 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ida Carnes; and brother, Richard Carnes.