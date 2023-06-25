Katherine “Boffie” Anderson Published 5:49 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

March 7, 1961-June 22, 2023

Katherine Marie Anderson, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023, in Niles, Michigan. Born on March 7, 1961, in Plymouth, Indiana, Kathy was a beloved daughter, mother, and friend who brought joy and laughter to everyone she met.

In her professional life, Kathy was a dedicated and hardworking scheduler in the medical field for over 33 years. She worked many of those years at Silverbrook Manor/Chalet of Niles, helping countless patients and their families navigate the complexities of medical care. Her expertise and kindness were well-known throughout the community, and her colleagues remember her as a friendly, wise, and loving person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Kathy’s interests were as diverse as they were heartfelt. She enjoyed spending holidays with her family, creating memories that will be treasured for years to come. Yard work was another passion of hers, and she took great pride in maintaining a beautiful outdoor space for her loved ones to enjoy. Garage saling was a favorite pastime, and she was affectionately known as “Boffie” or “Mama B” among her friends and family.

In every aspect of her life, Kathy was the embodiment of love, wisdom, and friendship. Her warm smile and infectious laughter could light up any room, and she was always quick to offer a listening ear or a shoulder to lean on. After her mother passed, Kathy quickly became the matriarch of the family and was always the “glue” that united her family.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Hayslip and Irma (Carpenter) Hayslip, her siblings: Frankie Hayslip, Mike Hayslip, Linda Hayslip, Jackie Hayslip, Audrey Warner and Susie Hodgemire.

Surviving Kathy is her cherished daughter, Kacey Anderson of Niles, stepson, Christopher Anderson her sweet grandchildren Andrea, Taylor, and Gregory, her siblings; Lee (Louise)Warner, Janelle Kovac, Pat “Sylvia” (Mike) Yaw, Robert Hayslip, Paula (John) Salyer, Joseph (Kelly) Hayslip, and David (Angela) Hayslip. The bond between Kathy and her family was strong and unwavering, and her love for her nieces and nephews knew no bounds. They were like her own children, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Special thanks to Jessica Ritchie who took excellent care of Boffie the last several months.

Memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral services to honor Kathy’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. with a time of visitation two hours prior at Brown Funeral Home.

Kathy’s legacy of love and kindness will live on in the hearts of all who knew her, and her memory will be cherished for generations to come

