March 18, 1954-May 23, 2023

Gregory Bruce Clary, 69, of Sleepy Hollow, NY, passed away on May 23 2023, in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

Greg was born in Dowagiac, Michigan to Dr. Rudolph and Stella Grace (Elliott) Clary on March 18 1954. He went to school in Dowagiac thru the 9th grade and then graduated from Culver Military Academy in Culver, IN (class of 1972). He completed his education graduating from the University of Michigan (with Honors) in Ann Arbor, MI (class of 1976). He taught English and Journalism at Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY before beginning a 25-year career as an award-winning journalist with the Journal News of Westchester, N.Y. A short story called The Thinking Tree was published in the Victoria magazine (in July 1990) where he reflected on his summer days as a child at Magician Lake near Dowagiac in Michigan.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents Rudy and Stella Clary and his sister Mrs. Kathryn Clary Hall. He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Emily Kaufman Clary (Sleepy Hollow, NY), and his adored daughter Grace K. Clary and son-in-law Joseph Scarpati (NYC), his brother Douglas and sister-in-law Helen Clary (Mattawan, MI), and brother-in-law Christopher B. Hall (Cottonwood, AZ) , plus a large loving extended family.

Greg loved animals, playing basketball, swimming in the Hudson River, history, watching U of M football/basketball, the NY Yankees, good literature, good food, good people, and above all, conversations with his family and vast network of good friends and classmates. He unabashedly loved to correct any and everyone’s grammar during these conversations, which he did in a lighthearted and amusing way. Celebrations of Greg’s life are being planned for later this summer and early fall.

As a fierce defender of the environment, specifically the Hudson River, please consider making a donation in his honor to Riverkeeper.org or you may consider making a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of his wife Emily.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of the Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, NY.