Search warrant leads to drug arrests in Dowagiac Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of three individuals Tuesday morning in Dowagiac, according to the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team.

At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, detectives conducted a search warrant on an address on the 200 block of S. Paul Street near Dowagiac for suspicion of selling and use of illegal narcotics taking place. Detectives located three individuals at the residence who were all detained. Upon searching the residence, detectives located methamphetamine and other drug use paraphernalia.

Detectives arrested a 64-year-old female and a 56-year-old male, both from Dowagiac, for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. The male subject was also arrested on outstanding warrants for his arrest. Detectives also arrested a 45-year-old male from Dowagiac for outstanding warrants. All suspects were lodged at the Cass County Jail on the above listed charges. The suspect’s names are being withheld pending authorization and arraignment on all charges. Assisting agencies include the Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Police Department K-9 Cash, and the Pokagon Tribal Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Tip Line at 1-(800) 462-9328.