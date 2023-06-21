George “Jack” Frederick Published 9:11 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Dec. 20, 1938-June 21, 2023

George Edward “Jack” Frederick III of Dowagiac, Michigan, was born on December 20, 1938, and passed into eternity on June 21, 2023. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Maxine (Williams) Frederick, parents George Edward Frederick Jr. and Frances Kathryn (Parker) Frederick, his sister Carol Ann Grey, and brother Francis Richard Frederick. He is survived by his daughters Cheryl Kolb and Sallie Caffee (Jim), brother Dennis Frederick, daughters-in-law Gale Snyder and Michele Snyder, sister-in-law Suzanne Kistler (Ross), brother-in-law David Williams, and numerous nieces, and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his close friend Diane Cochran.

After serving in the U.S. Army Reserve Jack worked in several industries where he accumulated knowledge in many fields. He enjoyed sharing this knowledge with others.

Jack began playing golf as a young man. He has played most of the courses in southwest Michigan and northwest Indiana, but especially enjoyed playing the Hampshire and Dogwood courses with his neighbors and friends. He also played most of the courses around the places he lived through the years. Jack found great pleasure going on “golf vacations”, playing numerous courses ranging from Alaska to southern Florida.

Jack enjoyed being outdoors. He was an avid fisherman who was at home fishing from a boat, an ice house, or the shoreline. He could easily recount catching pretty much any species of fish and liked sharing his love of the sport with others.

Jack enjoyed listening to big band music and watching musicals and westerns. He had an amazing ability to recite excerpts from most of the musicals he’d ever watched. He could often be heard singing excerpts from the many songs he’d enjoyed through the years.

Jack liked to spend time in his basement wood working shop where he built many creations, sharing a multitude of them with others.

Jack was an agreeable person befriending everyone he met. He will be missed by many.

A celebration of life service is planned for 5:00 PM on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Pokagon Bible Church (21393 Kansas St., Pokagon, MI 49047). Visitation will be at 4 p.m., at the church with a dinner to follow the service.

