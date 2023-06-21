Barbara Davis Published 6:56 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

April 10, 1933-June 17, 2023

Barbara Ann Davis, 90, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, in South Bend, Indiana. Born on April 10, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, Barbara was the daughter of the late James A. Ridgway and Anna L. (Robinson) Ridgway.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Christine Lahr, her four cherished grandchildren, Heather Amezaga, Michele Menzie, Dalen Feighner, and Jennifer Richner, her five great-grandchildren Gavin and Violet Amezaga, Jackson and Addison Menzie, and Ali Cronin, and one great-great grandchild, Roland Cronin, along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rex “Mike” Davis; her parents, James A. Ridgway and Anna L. (Robinson) Ridgway; her siblings, Ronald Ridgway (brother) and Jeffrey Richner (son); and her daughters, Kathryn Marin and Pamela Hulecki.

Growing up in Detroit, Barbara attended local schools and graduated from high school with a passion for design. She furthered her education by attending two years of design school, honing her creative skills and nurturing her love for art and beauty. Ultimately, she started her own company, Accent Industries, where she employed many women with the same passions. Barbara’s creativity extended into various aspects of her life, from her personal style to her home and garden. She loved to entertain guests and enjoyed cooking for others.

Barbara’s love for horses was evident throughout her life, as she owned and operated Diamond D horse ranch with her husband for many years. She relished the time spent with her horses, caring for them, and riding them across the picturesque landscapes of her ranch. Her passion for these magnificent creatures was infectious, and she shared this love with her family and friends.

In addition to her love for horses, Barbara was an avid gardener who found solace and joy in “playing in the dirt.” She cultivated beautiful gardens filled with vibrant flowers and lush greenery, creating an oasis for herself and her loved ones to enjoy. Her green thumb and artistic eye transformed her outdoor spaces into serene retreats, where she would spend countless hours tending to her plants and enjoying the fruits of her labor. She had the energy of someone half her age – she was a self-made woman.

As we remember Barbara Ann Davis, we celebrate her life, her love, and her many accomplishments. We cherish the memories we shared with her and hold onto the lessons she taught us. May her spirit live on in the hearts of those she touched, and may her legacy of love, creativity, and passion continue to inspire us all.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 919 E. Jefferson Blvd. Unit 401 South Bend, IN 46617

Keeping with Barbara’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com