Theresia G. Harrison Published 10:41 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

April 30, 1955-June 17, 2023

Theresia Gisela Harrison, 68, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began April 30, 1955, in New Britain, Connecticut, the older of two daughters born to Sidney and Gisela Burdick.

Theresia loved both her children very much. She also cherished every second of every moment she shared with her grandchildren, and they were her world. Like her mother, Theresia had a green thumb and it showed in the beautiful assortment of plants that she nurtured. She loved all living things and had a soft spot for the birds that would nest on her porch every year. She was always quick to lend a helping hand to her neighbors anytime she thought they needed it. Theresia loved to socialize and spend time outdoors.

Theresia will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Jessica (Ronald, Jr.) Christopher of Cassopolis; one son, Eddie Harrison of Constantine, Michigan; six grandchildren, Cody (Adrionna) Harrison of St. Joseph, Michigan, Tyler Harrison of Hastings, Michigan, Alexis Harrison of White Pigeon, Michigan, Hailey Christopher of Cassopolis, Ronnie Christopher III of Cassopolis, Alyssa Johnson of Buchanan, Michigan; and one sister, Patricia Burdick of New Britain, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Theresia will be laid to rest beside her mother, Gisela Weber, in Prospect Hill Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com