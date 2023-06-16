Ruthanne Smith Published 4:39 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Jan. 27, 1940-June 14, 2023

Ruthanne Janet Smith, 83, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Jan. 27, 1940, in Dowagiac, Michigan, one of four children born to Wilbur and Ruth Meiser.

Ruthanne loved crocheting and knitting, especially dish cloths, kitchen towel tops, and baby blankets. She enjoyed bird watching and feeding them. She was interested in learning the different species that would come visit her. She was an avid reader, especially mysteries. Ruthanne attended National Beauty College in Kalamazoo after high school and became a licensed beautician. She worked in a salon for several years. She went on to become a school bus driver for Cassopolis Public Schools for over twenty years. She retired early to babysit her grandchildren and eventually expanded into watching close family and friend’s children. Her family lovingly referred to her as Information Central. She always kept tabs on everyone and knew what was going on in her neighborhood. She enjoyed helping other residents at The Timbers with their coloring, art projects, or various décor items they made.

Ruthanne will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Andrea (David) Gattis of Niles; five grandchildren, Madeline (Jeremie Lawles) Gattis of South Bend, Indiana, Christopher Coates of assopolis, Adam (Lindsey) Carlisle of Cassopolis, Timothy (Victoria) Coates of Little Elm, Texas, Collin (Tiffany Glover) Carlisle of Cassopolis, four great granddaughters, Emma Carlisle, Addilyn Carlisle, Averi Carlisle, Maeve Coates; one sister, Carolyn (Arden) Withers of Dowagiac; one brother, Philip (Betty) Meiser of Dowagiac; one son-in-law, Jeffrey Coates of Cassopolis; two nieces, Jennifer (Leon) Gilliam of Edwardsburg, Patty (Mark) Baker of Niles; two nephews, Jeff (Lisa) Withers of Edwardsburg, Tom (Renee) Meiser of Dowagiac; and a host of other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Cassandra Smith, Valerie Coates; former husband, John B. Smith; and one infant brother.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. We will then process to Dailey Cemetery for a small graveside service.

Ruthanne will be laid to rest beside her parents in Dailey Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Ruthanne be made to Cass County Council on Aging, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com