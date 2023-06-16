Rosemary Eckler Published 4:38 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Oct. 30, 1921-May 17, 2023

Rosemary H. Eckler, 101 of Niles, passed away peacefully at The Timbers of Cass County.

Rosemary was born on Oct. 30, 1921, in Niles to the late Richard and Pauline (Pawalski) Kiell. She is preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

On July 23, 1949, in South Bend, she married William A. Eckler who preceded her in death.

Rosemary is survived by her son Larry (Lucy) Eckler of Niles and daughter, Nancy (Edgar) Harrell of Niles. Grandchildren, Amie (Kyle) Angel, Renee (Doug) Schilling, Andrew (Steffanie) Harrell, Kerrie (Scott) Albright and Bree Landon and 10 Great Grandchildren.

Rosemary had been an inspector for Simplicity Pattern. She was someone who loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family gathered privately to remember her. Burial took place next to William at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com