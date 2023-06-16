Hazel M. Ritchie Published 9:49 am Friday, June 16, 2023

March 2, 1927-June 13, 2023

Hazel Mary Ritchie, 96, of Cassopolis, died peacefully June 13, 2023, in Cass County Medical Care Facility.

Her life began March 2, 1927, in London, England, the younger of two daughters born to Archibald Constable and Harriet Crawford. She married Kenneth Ritchie, Aug. 30, 1947, in Abbey Wood, a London suburb. After thirty-one years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1979.

Hazel will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by three sons, Donald Ritchie, Ian Ritchie and Alan (Marcie) Ritchie; three grandchildren; and one great grandson. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joyce Padfield.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in United Presbyterian Church of Cassopolis, 209 East State Street, Cassopolis with the Reverend Steven Kaszar officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com