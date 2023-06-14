Francis Nazy Published 10:45 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

May 20, 1938-March 10, 2023

Francis Joseph Nazy, Jr., 84, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, while in the care of the Cass County Medical Care Facility and in the company of his goddaughter, Annmarie Handley, in Cassopolis, MI. While in the hospital, even his doctor referred to him as, “one of the last, true gentlemen.”

Francis, who was lovingly known by family members as “Buddy,” and Frank by caring friends and neighbors, was born on May 20, 1938, in Alamosa, CO, the son of Mary Louise Tolin and Francis Joseph Nazy, Sr. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, Ann and William Plaskett, on the East Side of Chicago with his younger cousin, Barbara Plaskett (Nommesch), whom he affectionately called his sister.

He was the proud uncle and godfather to Annmarie Handley (Nommesch), and caring great-uncle to Parker Handley and Abigail Handley. He is survived by his cousins, James Nazy, his wife, Irene, and their children, Peter and Melania Nazy.

Frank completed his high school diploma at St. Francis de Sales High School in Chicago and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged from his service, he gained employment with First Chicago Bank in 1960, for whom he worked until his retirement in 1998.

While in the Navy, he served in many places, including Japan, where he developed a passion for travel. With his favorite travel companions, his adventures took him all over the globe. His favorite destinations of all, were his adventures to Australia and New Zealand.

In 1974, Frank purchased a vacation property in Sister Lakes, Michigan, near Cable Lake, where he was active in their homeowner’s association. He enjoyed his weekends and retirement in Sister Lakes.

A Military Honors Memorial will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 17th at his Sister Lakes home, 50096 First Street, Dowagiac, where his cremated remains will be scattered according to his wishes. Following the memorial, there will be a Celebration of Life at one of his favorite places to celebrate life, BT’s Pub. All, who knew and loved him, are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to one of his favorite charities, for whom he supported for decades: Boys Town, or The Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements were entrusted to Clark Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center Street, Dowagiac. Those wishing to share a memory of Frank online may do so at www.clarkch.com