Christine Leitke Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Aug. 3, 1951-June 10, 2023

Christine E. Leitke, 71, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Forest Glen Assisted Living, in Dowagiac, surrounded by her mother and daughters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Holy Maternity Of Mary Catholic Church, 210 N Front St. Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Rosary service held at 7:30 p.m.. Memorial contributions in Christine’s name may be made to the Dowagiac Athletic Boosters. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Christine was born Aug. 3, 1951, in Dowagiac, to Harold and Marilyn (Hauser) Cobb. She graduated from Marion High School in 1969. Christine went on to earn her associates degree from Southwestern Michigan College in 1985. On Sept. 5, 1970, she married the love of her life, Henry “Heinie” Leitke and together they raised 4 daughters. Christine enjoyed sewing, and baking, especially for the holidays. She liked to spend time outdoors where she liked to swim and garden. Most of all she loved her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Christine is survived by her mother, Marilyn Cobb; daughters, Jennifer (Dennis) Whitaker of Dowagiac, Katherine (Jesse) Charles of Dowagiac, Melissa (Gary Vargo) Leitke of Dowagiac and Emily (Dave) Gillesby of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Hannah Whitaker, Greta Whitaker, Meg Charles, Maximus Charles, Jackson Gillesby, Ava Gillesby and Rowan Leitke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Heinie Leitke; father, Harold Cobb; brother, Christopher Cobb; grandparents Christine and Henry Hauser; in-laws, Reinhart and Tina Leitke; brothers-in-law, Joe Robbins and David Frazier; and nephews, Bryan Frazier and Brandon Truitt.