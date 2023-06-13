Marguerite A. “Muggs” Toy-Huston Published 11:06 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

March 15, 1950-June 5, 2023

Marguerite A. “Muggs” Toy-Huston, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Per Muggs’ wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will honor her privately. Memorial contributions in Muggs’ name may be made to Compassus Hospice. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com

Muggs was born March 15, 1950, in Dowagiac, to Eugene and Louise Proulx Toy Siney. She graduated from Niles High School in 1968. On March 2, 1968, she married the love of her life, Gary Huston. She worked for National Copper for over 10 years before her retirement. Muggs enjoyed gambling and visiting all of the casinos in Michigan. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Muggs is survived by her loving husband, Gary Huston; sons, Brian Huston and Eric Huston; grandchildren, Cody (Casey) Huston, Zechary Huston and Tyler Huston; siblings, Donna Pierson, Donald (Mary Lou) Toy, Monica (Terry) Miller, Judy (Donald) Bell, Mary Gillesby and Carol Martin; and sister-in-law Sherrie Zablocki. She was preceded in death by her parents and Siblings, Patricia Parker and Sharon Mott.