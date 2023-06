Champion Berrien Springs leads All-Lakeland Conference selections Published 11:24 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

NILES — Inaugural Lakeland Conference baseball champion Berrien Springs lead the all-league first team with five selections.

Runner-up Brandywine and third-place Buchanan both had four picks, while Dowagiac had a pair of players earn first-team.

The Shamrocks selections were Garrett Brewer, Louie Perkins, Brody Brewer, Ben Eising and Nathan Haywood.

The Brandywine picks were Jamier and Jaremiah Palmer, Owen Hulett and Robby Dillard.

Buchanan’s honorees were Cade Preissing, Connor Legault, Nicholas Finn and Tyler Baker.

Representing the Chieftains were Mason Maggert and Ben Klann.

Berrien Springs’ Kory Martin was named Coach of the Year.

All-Lakeland Conference Baseball

First Team

Garrett Brewer, Berrien Springs

Jamier Palmer, Brandywine

Cade Preissing, Buchanan

Owen Hulett, Brandywine

Connor Legault, Buchanan

Louie Perkins, Berrien Springs

Nicholas Finn, Buchanan

Mason Maggert, Dowagiac

Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine

Brody Brewer, Berrien Springs

Ben Eising, Berrien Springs

Ben Klann, Dowagiac

Robby Dillard, Brandywine

Nathan Haygood, Berrien Springs

Tyler Baker, Buchanan

Coach of the Year

Kory Martin, Berrien Springs

Honorable Mention

Ethan McCrary, Berrien Springs

Holden Carrington, Buchanan

Kaeden Warfield, Brandywine

Drew Deming, Brandywine

Davionte Tasker, Benton Harbor

Micahh McFarland, Berrien Springs

Monty Duckett Jr., Benton Harbor

Final Standings

Berrien Springs 7-1

Brandywine 6-2

Buchanan 4-4

Dowagiac 2-6

Benton Harbor 0-8