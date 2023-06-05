Thomas F. Fogg, Jr. Published 11:50 am Monday, June 5, 2023

April 12, 1943-May 23, 2023

Thomas Fenton Fogg, Jr., 80, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began April 12, 1943, in Kalamazoo, Michigan the second oldest child born to Thomas and Virginia Fogg, Jr.

Thomas was a graduate of Cassopolis High School. He went on to study Culinary Arts. He loved to dive and sail and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed traveling and sightseeing. He liked gardening and highly enjoyed the fruits of his labor.

Thomas will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his children,

Ginny (Dave) Queri of Park City, Utah, Sterling Jay Fogg of Huntington Beach, California,

Sweetwater (Johnny) Love of Three Rivers, Nani (James) Warren of Edwardsburg, Gila (Jessie) Wigton of Marcellus, Sunny Forest Fogg of Cassopolis; grandchildren, Jillian, Thomas, Jack, Darian, Kira, Brooklyn, Orion, Kadence, Gracee, Anias, Jace, Ruby, Vera, Tamara; three great grandsons, Lake, Miles, Draco; sisters, Christine (Jim) Shay of Florida, Mary Fogg of Cassopolis; brothers, Don (Michele) Shriver of Florida, Dallas Fogg of Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Claire Marlow; and beloved long-time significant other, Lucinda Wigton.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Thomas will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery.