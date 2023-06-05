Henry C. Grabowski Published 11:55 am Monday, June 5, 2023

July 15, 1941-May 15, 2023

Henry Chester “Hawk” Grabowski, Sr., 81, of Vandalia, died peacefully Monday, May 15, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence, one day short of his fifty-ninth wedding anniversary.

His life began July 15, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of nine children born to Joseph and Catherine Grabowski. He married Tania Irene Meduga May 16, 1964, in St. Florian Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois.

Henry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Tania Grabowski of Vandalia; one daughter, Lisa (Christopher) Karagias of Portage, Indiana; two sons, Henry (Cindy) Grabowski, Jr., of Chicago, Illinois, Kenny (fiancé Sherry Jackim) Grabowski of Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Trevor Karagias, Evan Grabowski, Annabelle Karagias, Idalia Addison, Katelyn Grabowski, Matthew Grabowski, Robert Nicksic; two great granddaughters, Raiden Karagias, Valin Karagias; his twin sister, Henrietta (Robert) Fialkowski of Colon, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and four brothers.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, June 17, 2023, for a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway Street in Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.