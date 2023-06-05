Beverly Kime Briggs Published 8:13 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

May 13, 1931-March 12, 2023

Beverly Ayleen Kime Briggs Gilchrist was born on May 13, 1931, in Eaton Rapids Michigan to Forest C. Kime and Florence M. Kime Phillips. She passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Beverly was a resident of Niles, Michigan, where she attended high school. She moved to Bradenton, Florida, in 1967, until moving to Mary Esther, Florida in 2022. Throughout her career, as a Licensed Practical Nurse in geriatrics, Beverly worked in various facilities in Michigan and Florida, until retiring at the age of 79 blessed years. Beverly loved playing bingo and traveling. She was very talented at crocheting, scrapbooking and making cards for her family and friends whom she loved dearly.

Beverly is survived by her brother, Denton (Marlene Donaghe) Kime of Niles, MI; daughters, Terry Day of Columbia, TN, JoAnne (Andy) Quinn of Medina, TN, and Vicki Thornell of Mary Esther, FL; son, Jon (Dawn) Gilchrist of Bradenton, FL; niece, Lisa Donaghe; eleven grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Merle William Kime and David Duane Kime; sons, David Robert Gilchrist and Arthur Gilchrist; daughter-in-law, Debbie Gilchrist; son-in-law, Joseph Thornell; and grandsons, Mark Gilchrist and David Trent Amones.

Beverly will be making her final trip to Mission Hills Cemetery in Niles, Michigan.

Services in Florida handled by Davis Watkins Funeral Home.

Her family will be hosting a memorial graveside at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m.