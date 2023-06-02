Vandalia man gets probation for failing to register as offender, assault Published 6:00 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Vandalia man was placed on probation after failing to report as a sex offender and then assaulting a homeowner when he broke into a home.

Kenneth Edward Moore, 54, of Fuller Street in Vandalia, pleaded guilty to failing to report as a sex offender and attempted felonious assault and was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for 218 days served and $2,088 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred April 29, 2022 when police were called to a residence in Vandalia. Moore had broken into the home and threatened the homeowner with a sword or large knife. When he was arrested, police found that he hadn’t reported to the sex offender registry from an earlier conviction.

“You’re not a fast learner,” the judge said. “You spent 25 years in prison and then you failed to comply with the sex offender registry. You then failed to comply with the court for the presentence investigation … If you had complied originally, you would have spent 183 days in jail, now you’ve spent 218 days.”