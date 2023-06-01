Shirley Johnson Published 10:04 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Jan. 28, 1952-May 15, 2023

After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Shirley Johnson, 71, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Her life began Jan. 28, 1952, in Virgie, Kentucky, born to Hobert “Buster” and Oneida Johnson. She married Sylvester Johnson Nov.25, 1970.

Shirley was an amazing wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends and was always the first to offer help, give a hug, or provide a home cooked meal.

Shirley was an exceptional southern cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She took pride in her flowers and garden and was often known to offer fresh vegetables and canned goods to visitors. She loved openly and welcomed everyone into her home. After a visit, she was known for saying “You don’t have to run off” when you announced you had to leave. And she meant it!

Shirley was a brave, kind and unimaginably generous soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives she touched.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband of fifty-two years, Sylvester; daughters, Tammy (Matthew) Gustafson, Tabetha (Timothy) Hufnagle, Sabrina (Michael) Chaffee; nine grandchildren, Kristina, Alexis, Ashley, Benjamin, Clayton, Erica, Nathan, Nicklaus, Timothy Jr. “TJ”; seven great grandchildren, Aubree, Bexley, Braxton, Cameron, Novaleigh, Shaylynn, and Trevor; her mother, Oneida; three sisters, Rhonda, Tina, Michelle; two brothers, Gregory, Timothy; and many beloved relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

The family wishes to thank everyone who cared for Shirley during her last days, especially the many physicians and nurses who participated in her care since she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2012.

Following Shirley’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. Family and friends wishing to honor her will be invited to a celebration of Shirley’s life. The details will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family care of Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.