Renee F. Biggs Published 10:03 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Aug. 1, 1959-May 25, 2023

Renee Fern Biggs, 63, of Cassopolis, died Monday, May 15, 2023.

Her life began Aug. 1, 1959, in Three Rivers, Michigan, the second child of three born to Bud and Barbara Biggs.

Renee enjoyed painting and working with ceramics. Renee loved to look through and make albums of pictures. She was a very clean person and enjoyed cleaning her home. Renee cherished her nephews and enjoyed talking with them.

Renee will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one sister, Brenda (Melvin) Johns of Niles; one brother, Chuck Biggs of Spokane, Washington; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Renee be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, 25200 Telegraph Road, Southfield, Michigan 48033.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.