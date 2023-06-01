Michele L. Poitras Published 9:54 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

May 28, 1969-May 26, 2023

Michele Louise Poitras, 53, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, May 26, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began May 28, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois, the only child born to Louis and Nell Walters.

She married Michael Stephen Poitras Sept. 18, 2002, in Sycamore, Illinois.

Michele was a wonderful wife and mother who was also very community minded. Her family will long remember her spirit and her laugh. She was a trusted individual always willing to listen and lend a hand. Her family says that to list all her attributes would be to fill a book. Her husband remembers Michele as a “beam of light” – lighting the way to so many around her. Her selflessness was a blessing to so many.

Michele will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of twenty

years, Michael Poitras of Cassopolis; one daughter, Quincy (Sarah) Lottman of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one son, William Poitras of Cassopolis; and her mother, Nella Walters of Niles; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends gathered to remember her on her birthday weekend and will carry her memory with them always.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Michele be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com