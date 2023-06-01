Mark W. Gill Published 10:02 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Dec. 28, 1939-May 12, 2023

Mark W. Gill, 83, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023.

His life began Dec. 23, 1939, in Ohio, the middle of three children of Webster and Ann Gill.

He married Ruby Arlene Scurry in Cassopolis in 1975.

Mark will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Ruby Gill; five step-children, Janice Russell, Victor Boyd, Kerry Boyd, Steven Boyd, Cheryl Kovalak; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; one sister, Deborah Pugh; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Roseanne Rycenberger; and one brother, William Gill.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.