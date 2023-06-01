John F. Bradke Published 10:01 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

April 21, 1951-May 24, 2023

John Franklin Bradke, 72, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began April 21, 1951, in Garden City, Michigan, the oldest of six children born to James and Dorothy Bradke, Sr. He married Rebecca Lynn Caldwell May 8, 2023, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

John taught for many years in the Cassopolis Public Schools. He will long be remembered as a being a wonderful man who knew “everybody” and was the “Best Papa Ever.” He was a friend of nature who always said “teach peace” and “trust Jesus.”

John will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Caldwell of Cassopolis; step-sons, Robert (Jazmine) Kerr, Adam (Sarah) Kerr; step-grandchildren, Marisa Kerr, Aiden Kerr, Miles, Kerr, Ellie Kerr, Grace Kerr; two sisters, Kathryn Ferriby, Deborah Loveland; three brothers, Kenneth S. Bradke, James S. (Alison) Bradke, Jr., Joseph C. (Brenda) Bradke; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Robert E. Ferriby and Roger A. Loveland.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.