City of Niles staff to host second Meet & Greet June 15 at Riverfront Park Published 7:00 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

NNILES — The City of Niles is excited to announce their second Meet & Greet to be held on Thursday, June 15, from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Riverfront Park. City officials are hopeful that this will provide attendees with a fun, laid back atmosphere to get to know their municipal government.

Each city department will be onsite to share their day-to-day activities, exciting plans, and future happenings with attendees. There are plans in the works to stage multiple different pieces of equipment, including a fire truck, police car, and bucket truck for the kids to enjoy. Niles Staff are also in the process of recruiting food trucks for the event.

In a city this size, it is imperative that local government and its residents work together to better the community. “The City of Niles is really lucky in that, we’re a small community. We have the luxury of getting to know our residents on a more personal level,” said Community Development Director Ryan Millin. City officials are also hopeful that this event will allow continued collaboration with staff and attendees. “Some great ideas came out of the last meet and greet, the online brush sign-up for example, so we’re hoping this will give people the opportunity to share any other ideas they have with us,” Millin said.

For more information, visit the City of Niles’ official website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.