Pursuit of stolen vehicle leads to foot chase and apprehension of a suspect Published 11:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended a suspect that led them on a pursuit of a stolen vehicle and ended with a foot pursuit in wooded area in Penn Township Tuesday night.

At approximately 6 p.m., deputies began their pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Calvin Township. The pursuit discontinued when the suspect drove through a field near Brownsville Road. Deputies located the car again in the 64000 block of Day Lake Road where it drove into another field before the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was tracked through a wooded area, and located in a creek, approximately one-half mile away from where the vehicle came to a stop in the field. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

A 22-year-old male was arrested for fleeing to elude, resisting and obstructing, possession of stolen property and possession of meth. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Police Department K-9 Cash, Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police and Penn Township Fire Department.