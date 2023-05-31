Kara uses arm, bat to advance Bucks to semifinals Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

CONSTANTINE — Hailee Kara pitched and batted fourth-ranked Buchanan to an easy 15-0 win over Cassopolis Tuesday in a pre-district Division 3 softball game at Constantine.

Kara, worked the first three innings on the mound, giving up no runs on two hits and striking out eight. Kara was 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and 3 RBIs. Kara 18-3 with a 1.37 ERA and is batting .491 with a team-leading 49 RBIs.

Camille Lozmack added three doubles and four RBIs, Hannah Herman had three hits and three RBIs and Cameron Carlson and Bailey Trail two hits apiece for the Bucks, now 34-4.

Buchanan will face Constantine in Saturday’s 10 a.m. district semifinals. Brandywine takes on Centreville in the other semifinal at around noon with the title game slated for 2 p.m.

Ella Smith had two hits for Cassopolis.