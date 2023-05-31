Dowagiac woman’s car leaves roadway, strikes tree on Middle Crossing Published 11:11 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A 37-year-old Dowagiac woman sustained injuries when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree in Silver Creek Township Monday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the single vehicle accident at approximately 5:19 p.m., on Middle Crossing Road near Sarabyn Street.

Initial investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Jennifer Kurzhal, of Dowagiac, was heading north-bound on Middle Crossing Road. The vehicle left the roadway to the east and crashed into a tree.

Kurzhal was transported by Pride Care Ambulance to Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, for injuries sustained during the crash. The passenger Nathan Vandeventer, 44, of Lansing, was transported by Pride Care Ambulance to Ascension Borgess-Lee, for injuries sustained the crash.

Neither Kurzhal or Vandeventer were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Speed is suspected as a factor for the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies on scene were Pride Care Ambulance, Indian Lake Fire Department and Indian Lake First Responders.