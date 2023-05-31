Dowagiac to host big-top circus June 20 Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The circus is coming to the Grand Old City.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will raise its big top tent in Dowagiac Tuesday, June 20, on the lot on Amerihost Dr. near the Tractor Supply. Sponsored by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, shows will take place at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $13 for adults and child (ages 2-12) and senior (65+) are $8 can also be purchased before circus day at one of the locations below:

Imperial Furniture, 57530 M-51 S.

Caruso’s Candy, 130 S. Front St.

Who Knew Consignment, 119 S. Front St.

Miss Michele and Co., 215 S. Front St.

Bow Wow Bakery and Bath, 145 S. Front St.

Box office tickets are $16 for adults and $9 for children (ages 2-12) or seniors (65+) and go on sale at the circus grounds starting one hour before the show.

C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 37 years. The one-ring, big top circus has been featured on television in shows such as “A&E Special: Under the Big Top”, “Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids” and most recently OETA’s “Big Top Town”.

The event will showcase a brand new 2023 performance featuring Big Cats presented by Trey Key, Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, Elizabeth Ayala’s foot juggling and hair hang and circus clown Leo Acton.

Additionally, Culpepper and Merriweather Circus’s Skeeter The Clown will be in Dowagiac on Monday, June 12, making appearances at two locations where advance tickets will be sold.

Skeeter will be at Biggby Coffee, 202 W. Prairie Ronde, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and then at Hale’s True Value Hardware, 56216 M-51 S., from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

For more details, contact Matt Money at mattmoney@dowagiacchamber.com.