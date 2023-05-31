2023 Dowagiac Summer Concert Series lineup announced Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

DOWAGIAC — One of Dowagiac’s most popular events is set to take the stage once again this summer.

The Dowagiac Summer Concert Series is set to return to the Dowagiac Library Event Pavilion – on the corner of New York Avenue and Main Street – at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from June through August, starting Thursday, June 8 with the SMC Brass Band. Oak + Ash BBQ will be serving food on-site for the first show.

The music genres showcased in the concert series will range from R&B to blues, classic rock, Caribbean, folk, country and more.

“It’s been a good event for a long period of time,” said City Manager Kevin Anderson. “The new venue in conjunction with the library really was a nice, comfortable and appropriate space for the event. We’re glad for the partnership we have with the library and being able to build that pavilion and create a space where this can take place.”

The concert series was expanded from 10 shows to 12 this year due to popular demand and community feedback, according to organizer Zena Burns. Fan favorites returning this year include the SMC Brass Band, Skeletones, Schlitz Creek, Touch of Texas and Ada LeAnn. This year’s series features six new acts in On The Lash, Lauren Dukes Band, The Erika Scherry Band, Hodie Snitch, Caribbean Soul Experience and Covington Groove.

“With (Zena Burns) taking the lead on it, I think the series has really taken shape,” said City Manager Kevin Anderson. “The team did some very extensive survey work and got some feedback and really tried to shape this year’s program around what they heard from the community. We have a couple of extra weeks this year and they have broadened the types of music. There will be a nice mix of new and old. We’re excited, it’s going to be a good year.”

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating and vendors will also be on-site.

The fine arts series has been underwritten this year by four corporate sponsors: Lyons Industries, Southwestern Michigan College, Honor Credit Union and Stay Dowagiac.

“Music in the Park is a great way to kick off the summer with friends and family in our Dowagiac Community,” said Lyons Industries President Lance Lyons. “We are excited to be a part of this local tradition.”

Anderson believes events like the Summer Concert Series showcase what community living is all about.

“It’s really good for people to come into town and be exposed to all the good things here and happening here,” Anderson said. “Most importantly, it’s one of those events where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together. It’s just really good to see everyone in community together.”

Ongoing updates, as well as specific vendor dates can be found at DowagiacMusic.com. Vendors and sponsors interested in participating can reach out to event organizer Zena Burns at zb@zenaburns.com.

2023 lineup

June 8 – SMC Brass Band | Brass Band

June 15 – On The Lash | Original Celtic Folk

June 22 – Skeletones | R&B, Soul, Blues, and Motown

June 29 – Ada LeAnn | Award-Winning Pop Singer/Songwriter

July 6 – Out of Favor Boys | Blues Tinged With Rock ‘n Roll

July 13 – Schlitz Creek | Bluegrass With Some Bite

July 20 – Lauren Dukes Band | Neo-Soul, R&B, and Blues

July 27 – Touch of Texas | Variety and Classic Country at the Cruise-In

August 3 – The Erika Scherry Band | Country, Rock, and Pop Favorites

August 10 – Hodie Snitch | Your Daddy’s Country Music

August 17 – Caribbean Soul Experience | Caribbean, Soul, and R&B

August 24 – Covington Groove | Rock ‘n Roll with Jam, Funk, and Soul