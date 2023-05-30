Three suffer minor injuries in Howard Township crash Published 9:45 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

NILES — Minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Carberry Road and Yankee Street in Howard Township Friday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s office deputies responded to investigate a personal injury crash at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday.

Investigation shows that 21-year-old, Calvin Township resident, Makayla Vance was at the stop sign at Carberry Road and Yankee Street. Vance then proceeded into the intersection and struck a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was 42-year-old, Amanda Oaks. Vance, Oaks and McKenzie Ellerbrook, passenger of Oaks, all received minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Seat belts were worn by all subjects. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Assisting in this crash was Howard Township Fire, SMCAS EMS, and Michigan State Police.