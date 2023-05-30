PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 2023 Memorial Day Parade Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Veterans, community members and city leaders gathered for a day of remembrance to cap off an extended holiday weekend.

The city of Dowagiac and The Masons of Peninsular Lodge #10 hosted the annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday in downtown Dowagiac. Beginning with speeches from local officials, the opening ceremony included a rendition of the national anthem by the Dowagiac Union High School Marching Band, as well as a veteran placing a wreath on the World War I memorial at the intersection of Main Street and Front Street.

After the ceremony, the parade began north on Front Street to a downtown packed with local families, then headed east on Division Street and south on Riverside Drive for the mile-long procession.

Participating floats in the parade included Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, Wayne Township Fire Department, Indian Lake Fire Department, Miss Michele & Co., Kalamazoo Pipe Band, Positively Dance and many more.