Roadrunners sign Edwardsburg’s Andrina Published 11:10 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College added another local wrestler to its roster.

Roadrunner Coach Todd Hesson announced that Edwardsburg’s Nathan Andrina has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to wrestle at SMC this coming season.

Andrina is the third member of the 2023 recruiting class.

“Nathan brings a lot of wrestling experience and comes from a well-coached program,” Hesson said. “He is strong, has solid position and good technique, and he is hard to score on! We’re looking forward to seeing what Nathan will bring to SMC both on and off the mat.”

Andrina’s high school coach, Jesse Becraft said that “Nathan is a great kid and has been a huge part of the Edwardsburg wrestling program the last 4 years. He is dependable on the mat, and competes well in the practice room. Nathan will be a great addition to SMC in the classroom on top of what he can do on the mat.”

The Roadrunners are the defending Michigan Community College Athletic Association championships.