PHOTO GALLERY: Cassopolis Memorial Day parade and services Published 12:55 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

1 of 33

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis held its annual Memorial Day Parade and remembrance service at Prospect Hill Cemetery Monday morning.

The parade started at the Cassopolis Post Office and traveled through downtown past the historic Cass County Courthouse and on to Prospect Hill Cemetery, where the Cassopolis VFW and the Cassopolis Auxiliary held a service commemorating Memorial Day.

Among the participants in the parade were The Cassopolis Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Penn Township Fire Department, Central Cass Fire Department, the Cassopolis High School band, Miss and Mr. Cassopolis and their court, as well as riding and walking units.