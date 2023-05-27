PHOTO STORY: Buchanan High graduates Class of 2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

BUCHANAN — In front of all of the flashing lights, the Buchanan community packed Memorial Field stands to see the Class of 2023 together for one last call for a graduation day Kanye West would be proud of.

Decked out in their caps, gowns, stoles, sashes and stylish cap art, the 105 graduating seniors marched into the gym to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” before listening to statements from Superintendent Patricia Robinson and Principal Brian Pruett.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2023,” Robinson said. “The future is yours to shape, and I have no doubt that you will go on to achieve remarkable things and embrace the journey, stay true to yourself and enjoy the exciting road ahead.”

From there, Buchanan’s three senior speakers — Owen Kutemeier, Sadie Holloway and Edward DeGraff — delivered on what were their final assignments as high school students and looked back on their time as Bucks.

Kutemeier was the first to speak.

“For the ones in the audience who think you have all the time in the world, just remember time really does fly by fast,” Kutemeier said. “Before you know it, you’ll be standing where I’m standing looking back at the memories you made.”

Kutemeier closed his speech with a quote from hip-hop artist Kanye West.

“We can’t dwell on the past because all we got is today. So I’m gonna live like there’s no tomorrow and no goodbye.”

Holloway was next, wishing her classmates luck with their future plans.

“As I stand here, ready to receive my diploma, I feel this mishmash of feelings deeper than I ever have before,” Holloway said. “I’m so grateful for my time here and it’s really bittersweet to finally leave it behind. I wish all of you the best of luck on your paths to happiness, and fulfillment. I know that the class of 2023 has what it takes to pave them.”

Holloway closed her speech with a quote from actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“You can’t climb the ladder of success with your hands and your pockets.”

DeGraff closed the speeches by congratulating his classmates on a job well done.

“You are who you surround yourself with and that will never be more important than in the next chapter in your life because class of 2023. This chapter is over for us. We made it. We’re done,” DeGraff said.

Like Kutemeier, DeGraff also closed his speech with a Kanye West quote.

“If you admire someone, you should go ahead and tell them People never get the flowers while they can still smell them.”