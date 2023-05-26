Volunteers needed for Four Winds Invitational Published 11:51 am Friday, May 26, 2023

SOUTH BEND — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos are seeking 150 volunteers to support the 2023 Four Winds Invitational.

Volunteers are needed for morning, afternoon, and evening shifts all three days of the tournament, which will take place from Thursday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 12, at South Bend Country Club.

Assistance is also needed for Pro-Am activities on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 9. The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Epson Tour, which enters its 43rd year of structured competition in 2023 and is the most established women’s qualifying tour in the world as the one “Road to the LPGA.”

Volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles including assisting with scoring duties and serving as building attendants, caddies, cart drivers, driving range attendants, food and beverage servers, marshals and spotters, parking attendants, standard bearers, shuttle drivers, and more.

All selected volunteers must be at least 16 years of age prior to July 31, 2023, and will receive a Four Winds Invitational polo shirt, hat, and a $25 Four Winds Casinos gift card for their services (9-plus hours of service are required). Two meals and beverages will also be provided to volunteers on each day of service. Volunteers are required to pay a $25 fee prior to July 31. As an additional option, volunteers can pay an $85 volunteer fee instead of $25 and receive a single round of golf to South Bend Country Club including a cart, along with their polo shirt, hat, and $25 Four Winds Casinos gift card.

For more information and to complete the volunteer application, please visit http://fourwindsinvitational.com/volunteer/.

For questions regarding volunteer opportunities, contact Ronna Nowinski, Four Winds Invitational Volunteer Coordinator at fwivolunteer@southbendcc.com.