Roadrunners continue to add recruits to teams Published 6:57 am Friday, May 26, 2023

DOWAGIAC — As the calendar heads toward summer, coaches at Southwestern Michigan College continue to add players to their respective rosters.

This past week the Roadrunners men’s basketball and wrestling teams announces the signings of two athletes.

Eau Claire’s Damarion Travis signed his National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play for Rodell Davis and the SMC men’ basketball team.

Travis is the Beavers’ all-time leading scorer. He earned Division 4 All-State honors this past season.

“We are excited to add Damarion to the Roadrunner’s 2023-2024 roster,” Davis said. “He is a quick, disruptive defender and will help improve our defense from Day One. On the offensive end of the court, he is explosive and scores at all three levels. His competitive spirit will be a welcome addition to our team.”

Travis joins Aries Hull, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Prince Adams, of Evanston, Illinois, and RJ Davis, of Glenview, Illinois, in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Roadrunners will be looking to improve on its inaugural season when it went 15-11 overall and 6-6 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference. Southwestern qualified for the Great Lakes District A Tournament, which was a national tournament qualifier.

After winning the first MCCAA championship in school history, Roadrunner Coach Todd Hesson is reloading his squad for another title run.

Hesson announced his second signing of the 2023 recruiting season as Brandon Alexander, of Crete-Monee High School in Crete, Illinois, has signed a national letter of intent.

Alexander is a two-time state qualifier in Illinois, who has a career record of 64-32. He went 23-11 this past season.

Alexander is a conference champion and a three-time all-conference wrestler.

“Brandon works hard on and off the mat,” said Crete-Monee Coach Jon Hernandez. “His strong work ethic to excel and consistent presence in the practice room should have a great carryover as he competes for SMC.”

Hesson likes the fact that Alexander is no stranger to tournament competition.

“Brandon has extensive postseason experience, is a hard-working young man who is looking forward to wrestling at the college level,” he said.

Alexander joins Mattawan’s Colby Klinger in the recruiting class of 2023.