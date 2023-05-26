Dowagiac runs winning streak to seven games Published 10:58 am Friday, May 26, 2023

DECATUR — The Dowagiac softball team will head into the Division 2 District at Edwardsburg red-hot having won seven consecutive games.

The Chieftains, who were 10-13 when they went on their winning streak, capped the regular season Thursday afternoon with a sweep of No. 8-ranked (Division 4) Decatur. Dowagiac defeated the Raiders 11-6 and 10-6 to end the regular season with an 17-13.

The Chieftains, who will face district host Edwardsburg at approximately noon on June 3, have improved in all areas, but especially hitting.

Dowagiac had outscored its opponents 104-36 during its winning streak. Not only have the Chieftains been hitting the ball throughout its line up, they have been coming up with timely hits and tearing the cover off the ball.

Dowagiac has 29 doubles, two triples and seven home runs over that stretch. Freshman Marlie Carpenter has four of those home runs and seven for the season, which is two behind her sister Sierra Carpenter, who hit seven as a freshman in 2019.

“Our bats continue to stay hot,” said Dowagiac Coach Mike Behnke. “We hit up and down the line up again. We got the pitching when we needed it and made some great defensive plays when we needed it. Regular season is now over and we will prepare all next week for districts on Saturday.”

In the opening game against the Raiders, Dowagiac made the most of eight hits.

Trailing 5-3 heading into the top of the fifth, the Chieftains used back-to-back four-run innings to take the lead. Decatur would score a run in the bottom of the fifth, but could not keep pace with Dowagiac offensively.

Aubrey Busby was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, while Carpenter had a two-run home run.

Rebecca Guernsey, who is 5-0 during the Chieftains’ winning streak, picked up the victory as she went the distance.

In the nightcap, Dowagiac had 10 hits, including two by Busby, who also drove in a pair of runs. Ella Parker and Caleigh Wimberley both doubled for the Chieftains, while Carpenter had another two-run home run. Guernsey chipped in with a triple.

Addie Wilson worked the first six innings to pick up the victory. Guernsey came on in the seventh to finish the game.