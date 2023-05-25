Edwardsburg names new athletic director Published 1:09 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A familiar face in the Edwardsburg community will be serving as the high school’s new athletic director.

The Edwardsburg Public Schools Board of Education approved Superintendent James Knoll’s recommendation to hire Mr. Jonathan Pobuda as the next High School Athletic Director and Dean of Students during Monday’s meeting.

Pobuda has been a Middle School Teacher and coach working in the school district for the past 10 years. Brad Ostrander, current Athletic Director and Dean of Students, has requested to return to teaching in a classroom setting.

“We really appreciate Mr. Ostrander’s contributions this past year and feel that Mr. Pobuda will do a wonderful job as the new Athletic Director,” said Superintendent Knoll.