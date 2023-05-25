2023 Memorial Day Parade Schedules Published 4:14 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

From Buchanan to Dowagiac, there are plenty of parades to choose from on Memorial Day this year.

Here is a roundup of our area’s Memorial Day parades:

Niles

American Legion Post 26 will host the annual Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m after the Memorial Day 5K run/walk. For the 23rd consecutive year, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey will lead the parade, which will begin on 2nd Street in front of City Hall before heading east on East Main to end at Silverbrook Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Whitaker will open and close prayer at the cemetery, where former USAF Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Chaplain Dr. John Oliver Hosler will speak. Following the speech, attendees will also visit the grave site of Medal of HHonor recipient Joseph A. Nolan where they will change his MOH flag from winter to summer.

Dowagiac

The Masons of Peninsular Lodge No. 10 will host a Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Dowagiac at 10:30 a.m. Monday at City Hall. The ceremony includes a featured speaker and performances by the high school and Kalamazoo bagpipe bands. The Memorial Day Parade then proceeds to Riverside Cemetery for Veterans’ services.

Buchanan

The Auxiliary American Legion-Buchanan Post 51 is hosting a Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade will begin in downtown Buchanan and will end in the Buchanan Cemetery.

Cassopolis

The Cassopolis VFW Memorial Day Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Monday. A kids bike decorating contest will take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the VFW parking lot with a $25 prize per age category.

Edwardsburg

The Edwardsburg Memorial Day Parade will be hosted at 11 a.m. Monday at Edwardsburg Middle School.