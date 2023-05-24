Cassopolis Village Council discusses summer events Published 9:58 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Summer events were discussed at the May 22 Cassopolis Village Council meeting.

Announcements were made for Memorial Day events, including the annual parade and the placement of flags on veteran graves at the cemetery. Additionally, Beach Bash will take place on the first weekend of June. Village Manager Emilie LaGrow put out the call for additional volunteers for the events. Volunteers are needed for placing flags at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 for Memorial Day, a call was put out for a convertible car for use in the Memorial Day Parade, and assistance will be needed at Beach Bash for a variety of the activities taking place there.

The manager presented information for Category B Grants available from the State of Michigan. The Village of Cassopolis has previously used these grants for the park shore project. The grant, worth up to $250,000, can be used for two projects in 2024 or, if not awarded then, in 2025. Village staff presented financial breakdowns of four potential projects; work on Stone Lake shores, South O’Keefe Street, and two sections of Rowland Street. They recommended the council choose the first two projects, based both on need and cost. The council will vote on whether to apply for the grants at next month’s meeting.

LaGrow also reported that the village had been awarded a Rural Business Development Grant. The grant is worth $90,000 with a $10,000 match and will be used toward design costs for Phase Two of upgrades of the beach. Also awarded was the Business Services Grant, worth $50,000 toward design and engineering for housing development.

Village Clerk Tonia Betty presented a draft of the 2023-2024 Fiscal Budget. The budget includes needs for upcoming purchases and budgets. The village has been very successful securing grants for a variety of projects in recent years. They also expect income from property taxes to increase with project completions and investments from new businesses. The council will vote on the budget approval in June, with required public hearings being scheduled.

Ted Gogol, Chairman of the Stone Lake Improvement Board, presented information on recent chemical treatment on the body of water to help remove algae. The process, which was started earlier this year to prepare the water for the Beach Bash event, cost $14,000. Leftover funds will be used to harvest weeds later June. Trustee inquired as to whether the treatment would lead to dead fish on the shores. Gogol explained that the chemicals used should cause minimal problems, but other stresses from heat can still lead to dead fish.

The next Village Council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12.