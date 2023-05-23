There is still time to register for Hero Run Published 6:32 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — There are still two days remaining to register for the inaugural Edwardsburg Sports Complex Memorial Day Hero Run 5K run and 2K walk.

The event aims to honor veterans, active duty and public service professionals. Participating veterans, active duty and PSPs will receive a blue shirt that says “Hero’s Edition” while everyone else will receive a white t-shirt.

There will be a 5K run and a 2K fun walk, starting at 8 a.m. with check-ins starting at 7 a.m. The race will begin and finish at the ESC’s cross country trail. Registration fee is $35, which includes a run t-shirt and snacks. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

First, second and third place medals will be awarded.

Anyone who registers can bring items for Hero Haul, a nonprofit that collects supplies to benefit veterans at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Battle Creek, Michigan, and the St. Joseph County VA Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana. Items include personal care products, gift cards and more.

Those interested in participating can register online at runsignup.com/race/donate/mi/edwardsburg/escherorun or by calling (269) 414-4417.