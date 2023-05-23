Roundup Chieftains, Bucks sweep non-conference foes Published 8:41 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Host Dowagiac played a little long ball in its sweep of visiting Constantine Monday afternoon.

The Chieftains collected six extra base hits, including a pair of grand slams in their 9-4 ad 17-3 victories over the Falcons.

Dowagiac Coach Mike Behnke was pleased to see his team sent out its two seniors with a pair of wins. He was also glad to have gotten back to .500. The Chieftains are 13-13 heading into day’s non-conference doubleheader with Bridgman.

“It was a great night tonight for our seniors as the team sent Caleigh [Wimberley] and Lyla [Elrod] out in style,” he said. ‘We hit the ball hard up and down the line up and played some good defense. We’ll look to climb above .500 tomorrow against Bridgman.”

In the opening game, the Chieftains jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one inning on Constantine, but saw the Falcons come back with three runs in the fourth to tie the game at 4-4.

Following a run in the fifth, Dowagiac scored five times in the sixth, including four on a grand slam by Aubrey Busby.

Wimberley started in the circle for the Chieftains, but gave way to Rebecca Guernsey in the fifth, who picked up the win.

In the nightcap, Dowagiac scored 13 runs in the first inning and then cruised home with the lopsided victory.

The Chieftains had 11 hits in the contest, including a grand slam by Wimberley. Bree Behnke added a pair of doubles.

Guernsey started and worked the first three innings to earn the victory. Wimberley pitched the final two innings.

Buchanan softball

The Bucks improved to 32-3 with a sweep of host Otsego Monday afternoon.

Buchanan took the opener 3-1 as it scored three times in the sixth inning to erase a 1-0 Bulldogs’ advantage.

The second game as no contest as the Bucks used a nine-run second inning to lead them to a 15-0 victory. The nightcap lasted just three innings.

Hailee Kara tossed a three-hitter to lead he Bucks to the win.

Cameron Carlson had a double for the Bucks, who finished with five hits.

Camille Lozmack earned the win in the nightcap as she tossed a one-hitter.

Buchanan scored 15 runs on 14 hits. Kara had a pair of doubles, while Hannah Herman and Faith Barley aloo doubled for the Bucks.