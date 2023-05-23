Mishawaka’s Driver to wave green flag Sunday Published 11:26 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana native Adam Driver, whose various accolades include nominations for two Academy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award, will serve as honorary starter for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag Sunday, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Driver will next be seen starring in Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.”

“Adam is going to experience one of the most exhilarating, powerful and exciting moments in all of sports as he stands atop the flag stand and waves the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Indy 500 Race Day is full of meaning for our drivers, our fans across the globe and most especially our active-duty military members and veterans. Adam is not only a star recognized across the world but also a former U.S. Marine who will be a very fitting addition to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Driver’s many film credits include Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and “White Noise,” Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel,” Leos Carax’s “Annette,” Jim Jarmusch’s “Paterson,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” and Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” to name a few. He is widely known for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Driver also appeared as a series regular on HBO’s “Girls,” and is a three-time host on “Saturday Night Live.”

Driver has starred in numerous roles on and off-Broadway, including John Osborne’s “Look Back in Anger,” and most recently in the first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s “Burn This.”

A Juilliard graduate and former U.S. Marine, Driver attended the University of Indianapolis for a year before his acceptance into Juilliard. Between films, Driver co-founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a non-profit organization that staged theatrical and musical performances for members of the military.

Live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 11 a.m. on NBC & Peacock. This year, Peacock will also host an extended pre-race window from 9-11 a.m.

