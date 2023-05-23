Margaret K. Lamb Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

June 25, 1935-May 21, 2023

Margaret Kay Lamb, 87, of Vandalia, died peacefully Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began June 25, 1935, in Bangor, Michigan the second oldest of five children born to Howard and Lelah Johnson. She married Bill Euans December of 1952 and four children were born of this union. She married the love of her life, Otis David Lamb, September 1977, in Cassopolis, Michigan. After fifteen years of marriage, he preceded her in death in August of 1992.

Margaret was a 1953 graduate of Cassopolis High School and continued to meet with former classmates for many years. She went on to earn her Vision and Hearing Certificate and tested children in Cass County. She moved many times, including to California and back to Michigan. Margaret was near seventy years old when she retired from being an Office Manager.

Margaret cherished her family and was a source of strength and support to everyone. She was an avid reader and always had a book in her hand. She loved taking road trips, antiquing along the way. She enjoyed watching birds outside her window. Margaret enjoyed playing many types of card games all her life, most recently Hand and Foot. She volunteered as a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels for several years. She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Churches in Edwardsburg and Cassopolis.

Margaret will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her children, John (Debbie) Euans of Edwardsburg, Karen (Dave) Hardisty of Vandalia; stepchildren, Karen Williams of South Carolina, Lance Lamb of California, Patty Wagner of Niles, David Becsey of Indiana; six grandchildren, Stacy (John) Boler of Niles, Angela (Tawni) Davis of Florida, Kelly Euans of Mishawaka, Indiana, Robin (Ken) McBrier of Grand Rapids, Spencer Hardisty of Oregon, Wade Hardisty of Vandalia; step grandchildren, Jenny Johnson, Zachariah Lamb, Christopher Plomb, Rana (George) Strodtman, Rene (Timmy) Sellers, Christina (Chris) Albright; great grandchildren, Richard (Michelle) Krassow III, Elizabeth (Aaron) Whitfield, Eric Boler, Alec (Mallary) Boler, Karli McBrier, Quinton McBrier, Sydney McBrier, Kristine Euans; step great grandchildren, Jade, Brianna, Derek, Devin, Madi, Dylan, Jordon, Hailey, Bray, Kinsley; five great great grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Dennis (Leda) Kramb of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews, including her close niece, Pam (Richard) Myers of Cassopolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Kimberly Ann, Kristine Shawn; step daughter, Kathy Bishop; her siblings, Howard Johnson, Elwin Johnson, Carolyn Kramb, and James Johnson; and special sister-in-law, Sally Johnson.

Family and friends will gather Friday, May 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Margaret will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery following the memorial service.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Margaret be made to the Cass District Library, 319 M-62, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031 or to the United Methodist Church, 209 South Rowland Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com