Dowagiac blanks Bangor in final tune up for districts Published 6:58 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

BANGOR — The Dowagiac soccer team will head into the postseason having won four of its last five matches, including a 4-0 win over host Bangor Monday night.

The Chieftains have defeated Buchanan twice, Constantine and the Vikings. Their lone loss to conclude the regular-season schedule was a loss to Niles in the championship game of the VanDenBerg Invitational Saturday.

On Monday, Dowagiac got two more goals from Faith Green, who also had a pair of goals against Buchanan in the semifinals of the VanDenBerg on Saturday. Maggie Weller and Johanna McDonald also found the back of the net against the Vikings.

Dowagiac had 16 shots on goal against Bangor. Chieftain goalkeeper Triana Lee stopped both shots she faced.

“We had to get back to ourselves tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis, moving the ball and attacking the goal. It worked out well for us. Now on to Wednesday’s district game.”

The Chieftains will travel to Constantine for the second straight year to open the Division 3 District Tournament.

Dowagiac defeated the Falcons 4-1 last season.