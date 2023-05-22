MHSAA announces eight new Student Advisory Council members Published 5:48 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

EAST LANSING — Eight student-athletes who will be juniors at their schools during the 2023-24 academic year have been selected to serve two-year terms on the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Student Advisory Council.

The Student Advisory Council is a 16-member group which provides feedback on issues impacting educational athletics from a student’s perspective, and also is involved in the operation of Association championship events and other programming. Members of the Student Advisory Council serve for two years, beginning as juniors. Eight new members are selected annually to serve on the SAC, with nominations made by MHSAA member schools. The incoming juniors will join the group of eight seniors-to-be appointed a year ago.

Selected to begin serving on the Student Advisory Council in 2023-24 are: Cale Bell, Sault Ste. Marie; Drew Cady, Oxford; Macy Jenkins, Milford; Isaiah Kabban, Harbor Beach; Ella Knudsen, Leland; Kaylee Kranz, Clinton; Joey Spada, Kalamazoo Central; and Aynalem Zoet, Grandville Calvin Christian.

Those eight new members were selected from 105 applicants. That number of applicants was the fourth-most ever, with the last four years featuring the four highest totals.

The first Student Advisory Council was formed for the 2006-07 school year. With the addition of this class beginning this summer, members will have represented 137 schools from 50 leagues plus independent schools that do not play in a league. Combined, the new appointees have participated in 16 MHSAA sports, and all eight will be the first SAC members from their respective schools.

The Student Advisory Council generally meets seven times each school year, and once more for a 24-hour leadership camp. In addition to assisting in the promotion of the educational value of interscholastic athletics, the council discusses issues dealing with the four “S”s of educational athletics — scholarship, sportsmanship, safety (including health and nutrition) and the sensible scope of athletic programs. There also is a fifth “S” discussed by the group — student leadership.

This school year, the Council handed out championship trophies at Finals events, helped create a new online captains course for students across the country and provided feedback to the MHSAA Representative Council on proposed rule changes.

The new additions to the SAC will join the Class of 2024 members who were selected a year ago: Kannon Duffing, Manchester; Claire Gorno, Gaylord; M’Khi Guy, Muskegon; Dawsen Lehew, Marcellus; Christian Sanders, Detroit Renaissance; Ben Sytsma, Grand Rapids Christian; Madeline Werner, Bay City All Saints; and DaNia Womack, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy.