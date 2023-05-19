Robert Fredrick Meyer Published 1:25 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

June 1, 1941-May 16, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Fredrick Meyer of Niles,

Michigan. He died on May 16, at age 81, following a brief illness.

Bob was born in Hastings, Michigan on June 1, 1941, and was the eldest child of

Charles and Martha (Fedore) Meyer. In 1952 his family moved to Niles, where he

spent the rest of his life. Bob graduated from Niles High School in 1959. He went on to

earn a Bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University, and pursued a Master’s

degree at Michigan State University.

On Aug. 24, 1963, Bob married Mary Jo Patterson. They had two daughters,

Kathryn Elizabeth and Susan Ann.

His wife Mary, golf, and gardening were the loves of Bob’s life. He was a highly skilled

golfer and very proud of his accomplishments. Along with many smaller tournaments,

Bob had city tournament victories in Hastings in 1962, and in Niles in 1962 and 1963.

In 1966 he won the Michigan Amateur, in 1974, the West Michigan PGA, and in 1976,

the Pro-Pro at Warwick Hills in Flint. In 1977 Bob won the Michigan PGA

championship. After touring on the professional circuit, Bob served as the golf pro at

Signal Point Club in Niles until his retirement.

Bob is predeceased by his parents and his daughter Susan. He is survived by his wife

Mary Jo, his daughter Kathy Smith, his brother Edward (Mary) Meyer, his son-in-law

DJ Porter, and his grandchildren: Nicole Kelley, Meagan Kelley, Cameron Smith, and

Derick, Dominic, Donovan, and David Porter. He is also survived by his nieces Gina

Meyer and Jen Krause.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, Michigan.

As per Bob’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.